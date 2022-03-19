Correa, Castellanos, Jansen off the board

Carlos Correa, Nick Castellanos, and Kenley Jansen all have found new free agent homes overnight, per multiple reports.

Correa, considered by many the top free agent this offseason, ended up settling for a three year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. While that is much less than what he was asking for when the offseason started, Correa does receive an opt out after 2022 and 2023, per reports, so he most likely will be back on the free agent market this coming offseason.

And if you are wondering why it is $105.3 million, well, the highest AAV for any infielder before this deal was Anthony Rendon’s $35 million per year. Correa’s AAV is $35.1 million.

This also makes the Twins’ curious deal with the New York Yankees make more sense. And Yankees fans are no doubt irate that, not only did they miss out on Correa, but by taking Josh Donaldson off the Twins’ hands, they facilitated Minnesota grabbing him instead.

Castellanos, meanwhile, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five year, $100 million deal. That is a lot more than it was expected that Castellanos would get — Kiley McDaniel had Castellanos at 3 years, $54 million, while Fangraphs predicted 3 years, $61 million. The Phillies also went way over predictions for Kyle Schwarber earlier this week, as they load up on bats with no real defensive homes.

Finally, the Atlanta Braves announced last night they had signed free agent reliever Kenley Jansen to a one year, $16 million deal. Jansen had spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, originally joining the organization in 2004, and with this coming right after the Dodgers signed lifetime Brave Freddie Freeman, this seems amusingly petty to me, even though it likely has nothing to do with the Freeman deal.