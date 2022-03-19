Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

If you missed it late last night the Rangers are apparently going after Trevor Story to add to their shortstop collection.

Levi Weaver has his first Weaver Wire of the 2022 season where he plays some spring training catchup.

Kennedi Landry writes about The Ferrari, Eli White.

She also has five facts about new Ranger Brad Miller.

Evan Grant writes about yesterday’s spring training game in which Corey Seager homered and Jack Leiter pitched real good.

Grant also says that the Rangers may have found a bullpen piece in DanBob.

Jeff Wilson writes about the Rangers’ addition of former Horned Frog Matt Carpenter.

Wilson also has an update on big hitter Blaine Crim as he continues to party with the big league camp.

And Ken Rosenthal writes about the Twins signing of Carlos Correa and about how tanking sucks and stuff.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!