Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

TR Sullivan reminisces about how the Rangers built their World Series teams in the first of a two part series.

The Rangers are refunding ticket sales after the league cancelled the first two series of the season.

Evan Grant says that the inability of the owners and players to come together on an agreement will forever taint Rob Manfred’s legacy.

Rob Manfred disagrees, and wants you to know that this isn’t his fault. He says it’s not the players’ fault either, but that the owners were making it rain like they were at a strip club and the players still wouldn’t budge so draw your own conclusions.

Evan Grant’s prospect countdown begins with number 30, Trevor Hauver, who can hit but lacks a position.

And that’s all I’ve got this morning.