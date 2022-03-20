Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Adrian Beltre made an appearance in Surprise yesterday, spending the weekend as a special instructor for the Rangers.

Matt Carpenter, who lives in Fort Worth, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers.

Levi Weaver looks at the Rangers’ third base situation, where Andy Ibanez appears likely to be the starter to begin the season.

Ken Rosenthal writes about Scott Boras’s conversations with clubs regarding Carlos Correa, some of which seemingly were as much about his potential market should he exercise his opt out after 2022 as about doing a deal now.

Over at Fangraphs, David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up.