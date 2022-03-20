Story to Boston, per reports

MLB Rumors: Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement, per multiple reports. The free agent shortstop would presumably move to second base for Boston, given the presence of Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and Rafael Devers at third base.

Story, 29, was a first round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2011, and is part of the elite group of shortstops that hit the free agent market this offseason. A down season in 2021 and concerns about his elbow softened Story’s market somewhat, and there has been some sentiment that he would follow the Carlos Correa path and sign a short-term deal allowing him to re-enter the free agent market in the next year or two.

The Texas Rangers were among the teams that were reportedly in on Story, with an eye towards him playing third base this year, what with Josh Jung being out for the season due to a shoulder injury. The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros were also in on Story.

No word yet on the financial aspects of the deal.

UPDATE — Six years, $140 million, per reports, with what is being described as a “complicated opt-out” where Story can opt out, but the Red Sox then have some sort of club option on him.

UPDATE — Apparently, Story can opt out after year four, but the Red Sox can nullify the opt out by exercising a seventh year option at $20 million.