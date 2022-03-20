Richards signed, Hernandez to 60 day i.l.

The Texas Rangers have officially announced the signing of pitcher Garrett Richards to a one year deal with a club option for 2023. The deal is reportedly for $4.5 million in 2022, with the 2023 option being for $9 million with a $1 million buyout. To make room for him on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have placed reliever Jonathan Hernandez on the injured list.

Richards is now for a real a Ranger, with the 33 year old righthander reportedly expected to fill a multi-inning relief role. It’s a little richer deal than I would have expected, given Richards’ recent track record, but not enough that it makes much difference.

As for Hernandez, he is expected back towards the end of June as he recuperates from Tommy John surgery, so his being placed on the 60 day injured list is unsurprising.

The Rangers 40 man roster continues to stand at 40.