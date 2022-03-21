Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

The Texas Rangers venture off to Goodyear, Arizona to take on the Cleveland Guardians from Goodyear Ballpark this afternoon.

LHP Taylor Hearn will make the start for the Rangers opposite LHP Logan Allen for the Guardians.

Mon. vs. CLE at Goodyear: Miller 7, Ibanez 5, Garver 2, A. Garcia 8, W. Calhoun DH, Marisnick 9, McCarthy 3, Smith 6, Wendzel 4, Hearn 1. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 21, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday, watch on BS Southwest (Cleveland broadcast), or listen via a webcast at Texas Rangers dot com with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!