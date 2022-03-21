 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Who forgot they’re called the Guardians now?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: MAR 19 Spring Training - Brewers at Rangers Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers venture off to Goodyear, Arizona to take on the Cleveland Guardians from Goodyear Ballpark this afternoon.

LHP Taylor Hearn will make the start for the Rangers opposite LHP Logan Allen for the Guardians.

You can follow along on Gameday, watch on BS Southwest (Cleveland broadcast), or listen via a webcast at Texas Rangers dot com with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

