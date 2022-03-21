Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes about the Texas Rangers finally making the Garrett Richards signing official.

Kennedi Landry writes that former starter Richards will make $4.5 million as likely a multi-innings reliever out of the bullpen for Texas in 2022 and has an option for 2023.

On the flipside of that coin, Grant writes about how Taylor Hearn has worked his way from the ‘pen to become a favorite for the rotation for Texas.

Jeff Wilson notes that the Rangers did not land Trevor Story despite all of the rumors over the weekend.

After spending over half a billion dollars to remake the club, the Rangers earned high marks from R.J. Anderson for their offseason moves.

A fully recovered, flame throwing Ricky Vanasco lands at No. 11 on Grant’s top Rangers prospect list for the DMN.

And, Will Leitch looks for an attainable goal for each team with the Rangers tasked with showing that their spending spree wasn’t foolish.

Have a nice day!