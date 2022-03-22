Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes about the newest Texas Rangers player Garrett Richards acclimating to the bullpen oh, and, the Rangers beating the Guardians yesterday by scoring a franchise Cactus League best 25 runs.

Jeff Wilson writes that with Opening Day just a few weeks away, roster hopefuls for the Rangers won’t have long to make an impression.

Kennedi Landry writes that Nathaniel Lowe is firmly entrenched at first base and aiming to improve his defense in year two.

Levi Weaver takes a stab at predicting the Opening Day roster with, get this, Corey Seager landing the shortstop gig.

Grant runs through the chances of making the roster for every player in camp for the Rangers.

After making the roster in Weaver’s prediction, and being given a good chance by Grant, Weaver writes about how Spencer Howard is handling his fresh start with Texas.

R.J. Anderson ranks the top infields in baseball by projected WAR and, after spending half a billion dollars to upgrade, the Rangers aren’t doing too bad.

Jared Sandler offers up his initial impressions of how things are going at Rangers camp thus far.

After a breakout season in 2021, Luisangel Acuna is No. 10 on Grant’s top Rangers prospects list.

And, the Rangers scored 25 runs a day ago so, as you may expect, they had plenty of mentions on MLB Pipeline’s top prospect performers from Monday.

Have a nice day!