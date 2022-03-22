Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers have the unfair disadvantage of being the spring training road team in Arizona against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a Cactus League meetings from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale.

LHP Kolby Allard will make the start for the Rangers opposite LHP Madison Bumgarner for the D-Backs.

Tue. vs. ARI at Salt River Fields: Semien 4, Seager 6, Lowe 3, K. Calhoun 9, Solak 7, Heim 2, White DH, Taveras 8, Culberson 5, Allard 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 22, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at Texas Rangers dot com with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!