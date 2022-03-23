Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Andy Ibanez has been getting some tips for handling third base from Adrian Beltre and Michael Young this week.

Evan Grant observes that if you’re going to get advice from someone on playing third base there’s probably not a better option than Adrian Beltre.

The Rangers still believe in Leody Taveras and that means that he will either be the starting centerfielder for the big league club or in AAA... he’s not yet been relegated to fourth outfielder status.

Levi Weaver has his first roster projection of the spring and notes that even with the big signings in the offseason there’s still some intrigue leading into 2022.

Nathaniel Lowe got 15 minutes of batting instruction right before the lockout that may reap rewards in 2022.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with number nine, Owen White, who saw his stock rise after a dominant Arizona Fall League campaign.

After getting hit by two pitches that injured him bad enough to require surgeries, Willie Calhoun is hoping 2022 is the year he can start getting back on top of the plate and driving the ball.