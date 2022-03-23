Evans, Rodriguez optioned to AAA

The Texas Rangers have optioned pitchers Demarcus Evans and Yerry Rodriguez to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today.

Neither pitcher was expected to make the Opening Day roster, so the moves are not unexpected. Rodriguez, a 24 year old righthanded starter, split the 2021 season between AA Frisco and AAA Round Rock, putting up solid numbers for Frisco but getting knocked around in Round Rock. He just arrived in camp today due to visa issues, and so even if he had been seen as a possible option for the Opening Day roster, he wouldn’t likely have enough time to be ready.

Evans, 25, split the 2021 season between AAA Round Rock and the majors. He struggled with his command at the major league level last year, and the sense has been that he would start the 2022 season in the minors.

Per John Blake, the Rangers now have 57 players in the major league camp.