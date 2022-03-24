Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

As you wonder what dark horse is going to make the team in 2022 TR Sullivan reminisces over obscure names and unknowns that emerged in spring trainings past.

Jim Bowden lists his bests and worsts of the offseason and says the Rangers were the team that improved their lineup the most.

With Adrian Beltre and Michael Young in camp Andy Ibanez and Marcus Semien have been getting some mentorship from the old guard.

Corey Seager says that the Rangers’ hitting instructors approach makes the game “simple.”

Chris Woodward says that the new rule changes going into effect this year will make pitcher selection more of a strategic issue, as opposed to pulling names out of a hat or whatever he was doing previously.

While Adolis Garcia got a slight raise above the league minimum for 2022, he thinks his breakout 2021 campaign was worth a lot more.

Eli White has been cleared for baseball activities after surgery to repair a torn UCL that ended his 2021 season and is hoping the put up better offensive numbers in 2022.

Kennedi Landry runs down the candidates to be the Rangers’ fifth starter.