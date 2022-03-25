Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has a story highlighting Rangers infielder Josh Smith with some positive quotes from Chris Woodward, if you can believe that.

Grant also answers some Twitter questions involving the Rangers depth, free agents of the future, and Rangers pitching prospects besides Jack Leiter and Cole Winn.

New dad and new Ranger Mitch Garver is ready to mash, and has kinda already been doing so.

Rangers pitcher Jon Gray made his spring training debut yesterday, pitching two innings and striking out four batters. All four Ks came via his revamped slider.

Jeff Wilson writes that April’s 28-man roster will give the Rangers a few extra roster spots after a shortened spring training.

And Sam Huff comes in at No. 8 on the DMN’s Rangers prospect countdown.

That’s all for this morning. Have a cluckity cluck cluck day, Hugo.