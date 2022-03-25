Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

The Texas Rangers are the road squad at their own complex in Surprise, Arizona as they take on the home cohabitating Kansas City Royals with Surprise supremacy on the line.

RHP Dane Dunning will take the bump for the Rangers against RHP Carlos Hernandez for the Royals.

Fri. vs. KC at Surprise: Miller 5, Solak 7, Lowe 3, Heim 2, White 8, Reks 9, McCarthy DH, Duran 4, Culberson 6, Dunning 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 25, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday or watch the Royals’ telecast simulcast on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!