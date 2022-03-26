Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has an Adolis Garcia update as the Rangers outfielder heads into his sophomore season.

Grant also has notes on pitchers Jon Gray and Spencer Howard.

Kennedi Landry takes a stab at predicting the Rangers Opening Day roster.

Ditto for Levi Weaver, who also has predictions for the 28-man roster to start off the 2022 season.

Landry also has an update on Dane Dunning and his new slider.

Elsewhere Mitch Garver was apparently super wrong about last year’s Rangers team.

Talk around Eli White continues to be extremely positive.

Evan Grant has the next in his prospect countdown series with No. 7, Ezequiel Duran.

And The Athletic’s Eno Sarris has 10 bold predictions for the 2022 season.

