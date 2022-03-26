Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

The Texas Rangers are the road squad at a complex located in the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, Arizona. There they will play a Cactus League baseball game against the Colorado Rockies from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

LHP Taylor Hearn is the scheduled starter for the Rangers against LHP Austin Gomber for the Rockies.

Sat. vs. COL at Salt River Fields: Semien 4, Seager 6, Garver 2, Lowe 3, Garcia 8, K. Calhoun 9, Ibanez 5, W. Calhoun DH, Marisnick 7, Hearn 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 26, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the 105.3 The FAN radio broadcast with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!