Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Rangers’ pitching coaches are working with the staff on improving the movement and location of their sliders this spring.

Bubba Thompson is turning heads with an impressive spring.

The Rangers coaching staff likes the PitchCom electronic device that allows catchers to signals pitches to the pitcher electronically.

The DMN’s countdown of the Rangers’ top prospects has Dustin Harris at #5.

Evan Grant’s notes column talks about Josh Smith’s impressive spring, a sloppy play breaking a winning streak, Kohei Arihara, and pitchers getting some game action today.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.