Spring Training Game Thread: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

There’s a baseball game today

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers drag the Arizona Diamondbacks to Surprise, Arizona for a Cactus League game where the D-Backs will be the road squad in their home state.

LHP A.J. Alexy is the scheduled starter for the Rangers against LHP Tyler Gilbert for the Diamondbacks.

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the 105.3 The FAN radio broadcast with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

