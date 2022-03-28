Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry offers 4 takeaways from Texas Rangers camp thus far where the lineup and bullpen have been pleasant surprises.

With Opening Day less than two weeks away, Jeff Wilson takes the opportunity to predict the initial roster for the Rangers.

Evan Grant has his own roster projection version 2.0 where he picks a couple of veterans to earn spots in the bullpen.

Levi Weaver and Eno Sarris tackle Rangers pitchers Jon Gray and Dane Dunning toying with “The Sweeper” this spring.

Mike Petriello places the 30 MLB teams into tiers ahead of the 2022 season with the Rangers falling in the “maybe soon” bucket.

Jim Callis and the MLB Pipeline crew have put out a fresh top 30 Rangers prospects list with Jack Leiter leading the way.

And, Will Leitch names Kole Calhoun as a bounce-back candidate for Texas but I’m hoping he has the wrong Calhoun.

Have a nice day!