MLB Pipeline top 30 TX prospects for 2022

MLB Pipeline’s top 30 prospects for the Texas Rangers for 2022 have dropped, and perusing the upper part of the rankings, we are seeing them continue the trend of distinct tiers among the Rangers’ prospects.

As has been with the case with just about every ranking I’ve seen this offseason, the top three Rangers prospects on the MLB Pipeline list are Jack Leiter, Josh Jung and Cole Winn. MLB Pipeline has them in that order, and that seems to be the general consensus for how those guys are ranked, but those three right now seem to be the top tier.

Behind them, there seems to be a consensus second tier that we have talked about, and whether you put four, five or six guys in that tier depends on how you feel about Owen White and Evan Carter. I would put them in that second tier, though some, I imagine, would like to see the pair stay healthy and put together a longer track record. Regardless, with White and Carter coming in at #8 and #9 on the MLB Pipeline rankings, you can make an argument either way that Pipeline included them or didn’t include them in that tier.

After that are the names we would expect to see, for the most part. Perusing the rankings, I don’t know that I see any real surprises in how 10 through 30 shake out. You can argue about exact placement, of course, but I think for the most part for each guy on the list the reaction is, yeah, I can see why he ended up there.

So, guys, what do you think? Anyone jump out at you as being too high? Too low? Someone who didn’t make the top 30 who you think absolutely should have?