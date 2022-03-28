 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

A Peoria Proceeding

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

A nice collection of lineup regulars have made their way to Peoria where the Texas Rangers will get their first look at the hated Seattle Mariners in a Cactus League game from Peoria Stadium.

RHP Glenn Otto will get another tune up today for the Rangers against LHP Robbie Ray for the Mariners.

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch the Mariners’ telecast on MLB Network. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

