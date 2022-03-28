Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

A nice collection of lineup regulars have made their way to Peoria where the Texas Rangers will get their first look at the hated Seattle Mariners in a Cactus League game from Peoria Stadium.

RHP Glenn Otto will get another tune up today for the Rangers against LHP Robbie Ray for the Mariners.

Mon. vs. SEA at Peoria: Semien 6, Seager DH, Garcia 8, Solak 7, Lowe 3, Ibanez 5, K. Calhoun 9, Heim 2, Culberson 4, Otto 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 28, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch the Mariners’ telecast on MLB Network. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!