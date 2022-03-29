Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The (Levi) Weaver Wire covers the Texas Rangers’ alleged interest in Michael Conforto, Yonny Hernandez’s chances, and the backup catcher competition, among other items.

Jeff Wilson writes that, despite a handful of prospects being the highlight of Rangers camp so far, cutdown day signals that it’s time for the regulars to see more action.

Kevin Sherrington writes that the Astros are reluctant to pass the torch in the AL West but the Rangers and Mariners could soon be partying like it’s 1996.

Jim Bowden hands out his offseason grades with the Rangers one of the eight teams to earn an A.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield wasn’t as generous with his grades as he gave the Rangers a B for their effort this winter.

R.J. Anderson counts Kole Calhoun as one of the top under-the-radar signings from the offseason.

FanGraphs has begun their Positional Power Rankings with catcher and the Rangers are now in the top ten where a few weeks ago they would not be.

Kennedi Landry answered farm system questions in conjunction with the release of the new MLB Pipeline top 30 prospects list.

Justin Foscue is the first of what is sure to be four recent No. 1 picks who will round out Evan Grant’s top Rangers prospects list.

And, how optimistic are you about the Rangers in 2022? Stephen J. Nesbitt and The Athletic would like to know.

Have a nice day!