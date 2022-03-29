Jon Gray announced as Opening Day starter

Jon Gray will be the 2022 Opening Day starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers, manager Chris Woodward announced today. Gray is slated to take the mound for Texas in Toronto on Friday, April 8, 2022, against the Blue Jays.

This continues the Rangers’ string of new Opening Day starters that goes back over a decade. Kevin Millwood started on Opening Day for four straight years — 2006-09 — but Millwood was in Baltimore in 2010, and Scott Feldman got the start instead. Since that date, the Rangers have not used the same starting pitcher on Opening Day in consecutive seasons, and only one pitcher — Cole Hamels, in 2016 and 2018 — has made more than one Opening Day start for Texas.

Gray was the Rangers’ big offseason pitching acquisition, with Texas signing him away from the Colorado Rockies on a four year, $56 million deal. Given the rest of the rotation, I think that was the expectation all along, but it is official now.