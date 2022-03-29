 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread: Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers

Spencer for hire

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers invite the Cincinnati Reds to Surprise, Arizona for a Cactus League game live from Surprise Stadium.

RHP Spencer Howard will continue his quest for a spot in the rotation for the Rangers against LHP Reiver Sanmartin for the Reds.

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast on MLB.com where Eric Nadel will be making his spring debut or watch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

