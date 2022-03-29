Spring Training Game Thread: Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers invite the Cincinnati Reds to Surprise, Arizona for a Cactus League game live from Surprise Stadium.

RHP Spencer Howard will continue his quest for a spot in the rotation for the Rangers against LHP Reiver Sanmartin for the Reds.

Tue. vs. CIN at Surprise: Miller 5, Garver 2, Lowe 3, K. Calhoun 9, Solak 4, W. Calhoun DH, White 8, Marisnick 7, Y. Hernandez 6, Howard 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 29, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast on MLB.com where Eric Nadel will be making his spring debut or watch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!