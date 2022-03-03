2022 ZiPS Over/Under Poll: Corey Seager

With the 2022 Texas Rangers ZiPS projections out on Fangraphs, we’re starting our annual series of over/under polls! For position players we will be using the ZiPS OPS projected for our over/under polls and ERA for pitchers.

Up first, one of the newest Rangers, Corey Seager:

Seager has the highest projected OPS of any Ranger at 871.

Do you think Seager will post an OPS over or under the 871 projected OPS?