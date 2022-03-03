2022 ZiPS Over/Under Poll: Corey Seager

With the 2022 Texas Rangers ZiPS projections out on Fangraphs, we’re starting our annual series of over/under polls! For position players we will be using the ZiPS OPS projected for our over/under polls and ERA for pitchers.
Up first, one of the newest Rangers, Corey Seager:
Seager has the highest projected OPS of any Ranger at 871.
Do you think Seager will post an OPS over or under the 871 projected OPS?
Poll
Do you think Corey Seager will have an OPS over or under the 871 that ZiPS projects for him?
-
74%
Over 871 OPS
-
25%
Under 871 OPS
Loading comments...