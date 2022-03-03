Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson says “a pox on both your houses,” as he notes that if you’re looking for a side to blame for the first two series of the season getting cancelled you won’t be wrong no matter who you pick.

Tim Cowlishaw also thinks the players should share the blame for the delayed season.

If you want to see the various points of agreement and contention, here is a breakdown.

Evan Grant continues his top 30 prospect countdown with Justin Slaten, who he says may have made enough improvements to his fastball to stick as a starter.