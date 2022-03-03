Scott Engler undergoes Tommy John surgery

Righthanded relief pitcher Scott Engler underwent Tommy John surgery, the Rangers announced this week. Engler will miss the entirety of the 2022 season.

This is rough news for Engler, a 2016 16th rounder out of Cowley County Community College, the school that also produced former Rangers Travis Hafner and Travis Hughes. This is also Engler’s second time undergoing Tommy John surgery — the first time was in 2017, and cost him all of 2017 and most of 2018.

Engler put up a 3.71 ERA in 53.1 IP between AA and AAA in 2021, with 64 Ks against 24 walks. He was not added to the 40 man roster, and thus is eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft, if there ever is one this season. Engler will be a minor league free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

Since Engler is not on the 40 man roster, he will be able to rehab with the club and work with club employees. He will, I imagine, spend the year in Surprise rehabbing.