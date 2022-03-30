Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all.

Jeff Wilson notes that with Jon Gray being announced as the Opening Day starter it remains to be answered who will pitch the home opener and who will be the fifth starter.

Kevin Sherrington wonders if Gray will buck the trend of musical chairs that the Rangers’ Opening Day starter has become.

Gray was the Opening Day starter for the Rockies in 2017 and 2018, and says that it’s a great opportunity for a pitcher to set the tone.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with pitcher Jack Leiter at number 2.

The Rangers will have two games streamed exclusively on Apple+ early this season.