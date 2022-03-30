 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

The return of Marteen

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: MAR 27 Spring Training - Diamondbacks at Rangers Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are out in Glendale, Arizona where they will take on the Chicago White Sox from Camelback Ranch.

LHP Martin Perez makes his first appearance in a Rangers’ uniform in four years while Texas will square off against RHP Dylan Cease for the White Sox.

John Blake hasn’t tweeted the lineup out yet so I have to type it out like some sort of peasant:

  1. Marcus Semien - 2B
  2. Corey Seager - SS
  3. Adolis Garcia - CF
  4. Willie Calhoun - DH
  5. Andy Ibanez - 3B
  6. Matt Carpenter - 1B
  7. Jake Marisnick - RF
  8. Joe McCarthy - LF
  9. Jose Trevino - C

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

