Hernandez optioned, others re-assigned

The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Yonny Hernandez to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. In addition, the Rangers have re-assigned pitchers Justin Anderson and Dan Winkler and catcher Meibrys Viloria to the minor league camp.

In addition, in a move that was made last week but that I didn’t catch at the time, Sherten Apostel, Sam Huff and Ricky Vanasco were optioned on March 21.

Nothing surprising here. The three guys optioned last week are all guys who had basically zero chance of breaking camp with the team. Yonny had kind of been discussed from time to time as a possible utility infielder, but I think that was something of a longshot.

It would appear that Charlie Culberson has the inside track on the utility infielder gig. He’s on a minor league deal so a 40 man roster spot would need to be opened up for Culberson, but that should not be a major problem.