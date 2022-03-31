Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Martin Perez is a little behind the other starters in his conditioning due to a late signing and arrival at camp but says he will be ready to pitch when his turn comes.

His most recent spring outing was three innings of one run ball, so maybe he’s right on track.

Perez was pitching against the White Sox ‘A’ team and induced 7 ground ball outs.

Evan Grant finishes his prospect countdown with his number 1, Josh Jung, who will be out for most of the season but Evan says that DL stints are the “sixth tool.”

Mitch Garver has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but the Rangers believe his offense makes him worth the risk.

MLB.com is doing a farm system countdown and the Rangers are ranked number 9 with 5 prospects in the top 100.