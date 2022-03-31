 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

Do you think Harold Reynolds believes the Rangers have enough veteran grit?

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Surprise, Arizona for a Cactus League game live from Surprise Stadium.

LHP Taylor Hearn will take the mound for another tune up against something named Ryan Pepiot for the Dodgers.

You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast on MLB.com with Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks on the call, or watch the Dodgers’ television feed on MLB Network. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

