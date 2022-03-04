Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

The cold winter of lockout continues.

Evan Grant writes that, with the Rangers’ leadership barred from communicating with their players, bullpen vet Spencer Patton has taken it upon himself to help keep the guys in the loop.

The Athletic’s Eno Sarris has a piece up explaining how the competitive balance tax works like a salary cap.

TR Sullivan has part two of his series on how the Rangers’ went about building their World Series teams.

Fangraphs’ Dan Szymborski projects a 12-team playoff structure, as he says has been ‘sort of’ agreed to in MLB/PA negotiations. Rangers still on the outs, unfortunately.

And MLB Pipeline picks a bounce-back prospect from every team in the league.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday. :)