Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has a pair of prospect posts up at the DMN, the first at No. 28 in his countdown with LHP Cody Bradford, and the second at No. 27 in Cam Cauley.

Jeff Wilson has a full minor league camp preview up on his substack.

Kennedi Landry has some words and some videos on prospect Luisangel Acuna.

In case you missed the news yesterday, Arte Moreno is one of the guys who’s ruining everything.

And Fangraphs has a deep dive into Dane Dunning and his “glimpses of potential.”

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!