For today’s Over/Under poll for position players ZiPS Projection of OPS, we have Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa will more than likely be the Opening Day third baseman if/when the season starts.

For the 2022 season, Isiah has a ZiPS projected OPS of 697.

Do you think his OPS for the season will be over or under the ZiPS projection of 697?