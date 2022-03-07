Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The MLB owners requested an extensive written response to their ill-fated “best and final offer” from last week and Evan Drellich writes that they were mad about what they received from the MLBPA, so that’s where things stand three weeks before Opening Day was supposed to transpire.

Kennedi Landry writes about Texas Rangers’ player development coaching apprentice Kayla Baptista and her goal of becoming a big league manager some day.

Evan Grant has catcher David Garcia at No. 26 overall on his list of the top 31 Rangers prospects.

