Wednesday Morning Links

Jeff Wilson observes that continued delays in spring training are going to present logistical problems because the minor league season will be starting on time and teams will have a hard time filling out their practice squads.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with A.J. Alexy at number 23, who aims to provide some value for the Yu Darvish trade.

Evan Carter wasn’t on a lot of draft boards in 2020, but in an injury-shortened 2021 he showed a glimpse of what made the Rangers take him 50th overall.

And that’s about it this morning.