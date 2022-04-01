Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

With one more week’s worth of spring training games remaining, Kennedi Landry writes about Taylor Hearn progressing, and Chris Woodward getting philosophical over the lefty.

Kevin Sherrington has notes on Taylor Hearn as well, plus some ho-hum talk from Corey Seager after he homered against his former team.

Sherrington also had a chat with Jon Daniels where they discussed Rangers moves of past and future.

Levi Weaver meanwhile talked to Rangers’ director of baseball operations Paul Kruger and assistant director of baseball operations Vinesh Kanthan, who he says “kept the Rangers’ arbitration streak alive.”

Jeff Wilson has some words on the Rangers’ newly-released minor league rosters, noting the proximity of Jack Leiter.

Jon Gray recently appeared on The Fan where he discussed his ‘sweeper’ pitch and quote, “hammering chocolate milk.”

Jim Bowden gives offseason grades to all 30 teams.

And finally MLB Pipeline completed their league-wide farm system rankings countdown, with the Rangers placing in the top 10 for the first time since 2015.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.