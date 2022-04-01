Crochet needs TJS, per reports

Chicago White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet has UCL damage that will likely require Tommy John surgery, the White Sox announced today. Crochet is getting a second opinion, but if he does need surgery, he will likely be out until the summer of 2023.

Crochet is a hard throwing left handed pitcher who went 11th overall on the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. Crochet had limited experience as a starter in college, but the stuff was such that he was seen as having frontline starter potential if he could adapt to a starter’s role. Crochet has worked as a reliever in the majors for Chicago, making his debut just a couple of months after being drafted and being a key weapon out of the ChiSox pen in 2021.

Crochet was seen as a potential Ranger target in 2020, had he dropped to #14, where Texas selected that year. The Rangers ended up picking Justin Foscue.