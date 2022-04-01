deGrom shut down with scapula injury

New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom has a stress fracture in his right scapula, it was announced today. deGrom is slated to be shut down for four weeks, after which another MRI will be taken.

This is not good news for the Mets or deGrom. deGrom put up a 1.08 ERA and 1.24 FIP in 15 starts last season, logging a 4.4 bWAR and finishing 9th in the Cy Young balloting despite injuries limiting to effectively half a season. He was expected to head up the Mets rotation in a year where the Mets have playoff aspirations. Now, when he will take the mound is up in the air.

It also complicates future plans. deGrom, who turns 34 in June, had indicated he planned on exercising his opt out after the 2022 season to become a free agent. Assuming he returns and is good, he likely still opts out, but this at least puts some uncertainty around the situation.

If this injury sounds familiar, it is probably because its the same issue that bedeviled Brandon McCarthy for much of his stint with the Rangers, as well as later in his career.