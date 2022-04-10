Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday by a score of 4-3.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about the gap between the Rangers and one of the best teams in the A.L. East looking small than it did last year.

Jack Leiter made his professional debut for Frisco last night, and he impressed, with Levi Weaver saying he lived up to the hype.

Jon Gray went on the injured list with a blister, though he is expected back to pitch against the Mariners on April 19.

The DMN’s notes talk about Donnie Ecker’s role as offensive coordinator and Luisangel Acuna being sidelined with a hamstring strain.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.