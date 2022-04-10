Texas Rangers lineup for April 10, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Hyun-jin Ryu for the Jays.

If you want to do the glass half full thing, you can note that the first two games were both winnable games for the Rangers. From a glass half empty perspective, they need a win today to avoid a sweep. With the lefty Ryu on the mound, the Rangers are utilizing a righthanded-heavy lineup today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Ibanez — 1B

Solak — LF

Culberson — 3B

Heim — C

White — CF

12:37 Central start time