Minor league update for April 10, 2022

The Ducks pitchers got knocked around today. Winston Santos, a righthander listed at 6’0”, 160 lbs. and who doesn’t turn 20 until later this week, gave up three runs on four hits in three innings of work, striking out four. Damian Mendoza gave up four runs on four hits in two innings, striking out five. Destin Dotson threw two shutout innings, walking one and striking out three.

Down East was down 11-5 going into the ninth, then came back with three HBPs, three walks and a single to make it 11-9 with the bases loaded before a 4-6 fielder’s choice ended the game. Efrenyer Narvaez and Yosy Galan each homered. Galan also had that one single in the ninth, along with a walk earlier in the game. Junior Paniagua had a double and two walks. Marcus Smith had two walks.

T.K. Roby made his return to the mound today for Hickory, and he picked up where he left off before an elbow injury cut his 2021 campaign short. Roby went three shutout, no hit innings before allowing a solo home run to start the fourth. His final line was 3.1 IP, 1 run on 1 hit and 1 walk with 4 Ks.

Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits, and Chris Seise had a single and a home run. Aaron Zavala had a walk. In our Evan Carter watch, our man went 0 for 3 and struck out once, but also drew two walks.

Jake Latz started for the Express and went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks, striking out four. Ryder Ryan threw a scoreless inning. Hever Bueno allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work.

Josh Smith played center field and hit his first AAA home run. Bubba Thompson and Zach Reks each had a pair of hits.

A nice outing for Cole Ragans, who struck out 7 in 3.1 IP, allowing 3 hits and a walk. Fernery Ozuna struck out two in two innings of work. Jonathan Ornelas had two hits. Dustin Harris, Ezequiel Duran and Blaine Crim all had hits.

