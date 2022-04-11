Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry offers up some takeaways from the opening weekend series as the Texas Rangers came away with their first win of the season on Sunday.

Evan Grant writes that, unlike the weirdness of the previous two years, the home opener today is the kind of event the team envisioned when building The Shed.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield has things we learned from opening weekend including how exciting the Toronto Blue Jays’ offense looked as they sit three runs behind the MLB-leading Rangers.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter covered Jack Leiter’s Double-A debut which was a brief look at something electric.

MLB dot com was astounded by Corey Seager’s eventual game-winning RBI hit from yesterday that he performed with essentially one arm as his bat broke in two.

And, Anthony Castrovince was on opening weekend assuaging duty after the Rangers put 23 runs on the AL favorites.

