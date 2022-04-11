 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas Rangers lineup for April 11, 2022

It is the home opener. Woo-hoo!!!

By Adam J. Morris
Toronto Blue Jays v. Texas Rangers Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for April 11, 2022 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Austin Gomber for the Rockies.

It is the home opener for Your Texas Rangers this afternoon, as they take on the hated Colorado Rockies in the latest installment of their bitter rivalry. With the lefty Gomber on the mound, Willie Calhoun and Brad Miller are sitting, while Charlie Culberson and Nick Solak are starting.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — DH

Solak — LF

K. Calhoun — RF

Culberson — 3B

We have a 3:05 p.m. Central start time

