Texas Rangers lineup for April 11, 2022 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Austin Gomber for the Rockies.

It is the home opener for Your Texas Rangers this afternoon, as they take on the hated Colorado Rockies in the latest installment of their bitter rivalry. With the lefty Gomber on the mound, Willie Calhoun and Brad Miller are sitting, while Charlie Culberson and Nick Solak are starting.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — DH

Solak — LF

K. Calhoun — RF

Culberson — 3B

We have a 3:05 p.m. Central start time