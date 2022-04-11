Game 4 Game Day Thread - Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers
Monday, April 11, 2022, 3:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
LHP Austin Gomber vs. LHP Taylor Hearn
Today's Lineups
|ROCKIES
|RANGERS
|Connor Joe - DH
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Charlie Blackmon - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Kris Bryant - LF
|Mitch Garver - C
|C.J. Cron - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Brendan Rodgers - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Ryan McMahon - 3B
|Andy Ibanez - DH
|Randal Grichuk - CF
|Nick Solak - LF
|Elias Diaz - C
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Jose Iglesias - SS
|Charlie Culberson - 3B
|Austin Gomber - LHP
|Taylor Hearn - LHP
