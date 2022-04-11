 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 4 Game Day Thread - Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers

Cracking open The Shed

By ghostofErikThompson
2021 Texas Rangers Archive Photo by Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers

Monday, April 11, 2022, 3:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

LHP Austin Gomber vs. LHP Taylor Hearn

Today's Lineups

ROCKIES RANGERS
Connor Joe - DH Marcus Semien - 2B
Charlie Blackmon - RF Corey Seager - SS
Kris Bryant - LF Mitch Garver - C
C.J. Cron - 1B Adolis Garcia - CF
Brendan Rodgers - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Ryan McMahon - 3B Andy Ibanez - DH
Randal Grichuk - CF Nick Solak - LF
Elias Diaz - C Kole Calhoun - RF
Jose Iglesias - SS Charlie Culberson - 3B
Austin Gomber - LHP Taylor Hearn - LHP

Go Rangers!

