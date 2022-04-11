1-3 - Zombies invade home opener as Rangers bested by Rockies 6-4 in 10

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Colorado Rockies scored six runs.

Happy for Willie Calhoun.

Mad about the bullpen.

Sad about the zombies.

Aghast at the rules and umpiring of this sport.

A typical baseball game in 2022.

Player of the Game: My bold prediction before the season, whether I believed it or not, was that Adolis Garcia would make the All-Star team again this year. He’ll need a lot of homers and for his defensive prowess to carry him there but whether or not he makes that lofty goal, we could be seeing an evolution of El Bombi.

Through four games, Garcia has walked four times, including twice today. In 2021, Garcia walked just 32 times total as his plate discipline proved to be the second half bugaboo that cost him the Rookie of the Year award.

Garcia reached five times (though once on an error) today, scored a run, plated three of the five runs, and his 5th inning two-RBI single put the Rangers ahead before it was unfortunately time for the bullpen and baseball’s cool new rules to make sure we all wasted our time.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this brief interleague series with LHP Martin Perez making his first start with TEXAS across his chest since Sept 28, 2018. The Rockies will counter with RHP Chad Kuhl.

Tuesday’s finale from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.