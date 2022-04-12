Frisco notes 4/10: Cole Ragans solid in 2022 debut

Hello, LSB.

The Rangers young lefty prospect Cole Ragans made his 2022 debut out in Frisco Sunday night. Here are some brief notes from the game:

First of all, it was good to see the RoughRiders’ ballpark in the state it was in. It appears they’ve gotten some sponsorships back post-pandemic, they’ve got a whole bunch of new restaurants and food items available, and they had a heck of a weekend attendance-wise. Even Sunday’s was a real solid crowd for a 4 p.m. game. It’s a fun place.

bunch of new restaurants and food items available, and they had a heck of a weekend attendance-wise. Even Sunday’s was a real solid crowd for a 4 p.m. game. It’s a fun place. Cole Ragans was on the bump for the first time in 2022, starting the year at Frisco after finishing there last season. I was in attendance for his penultimate start in 2021, an outing where Ragans was not very good. I noted then that he didn’t throw a pitch over 91 mph, and he threw a lot of balls and left a lot of pitches over the plate. That was also Ragans’ first season of baseball since 2017, and by early September he’d pitched 20-30 innings more than he had in his pro career. He was gassed, but the fact that he’d made it through the season healthy was a win, and that he was decent across two levels was a cherry on top. There’s your “Previously on Cole Ragans.”

In Sunday’s start it was nice to see that the velo was there and that very little was left over the plate. Ragans was consistently 94-95 from the first pitch to when Jared Goedert went out to get him in the fourth inning. Like Jack Leiter the previous night, Ragans was on a relatively modest pitch count, finishing at 66 pitches through 3 1/3. Three hits, a walk, seven strikeouts.

Ragans was locating the fastball well and hitting the corners, working inside and outside and mixing in a changeup and a slider. The changeup looked great. Fastball most impressive though, in my opinion. Five of the seven K’s on fastballs. Six swinging, one looking. All seven below: