Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. The Texas Rangers got letter of the law’d during the manufactured excitement emergency exit portion of their home opener to leave me too depressed by the state of this sport to read or link anything about that abortion.

Instead, Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru notes a nice moment from yesterday when starter Taylor Hearn answered a postgame question from his television news sports director sister Robyn Hearn.

Evan Grant notes that the home opener wasn’t a sellout for the Rangers for the first time since 1996 which means about 3,000 people were luckily enough to not have paid the exorbitant prices to see what has become of baseball.

Jared Sandler was on the radio to give his first impressions of the Rangers as the 2022 season starts humming along.

Joseph Hoyt writes that Willie Calhoun was willing and able to have a big moment for Texas before the game turned into a rotten pumpkin.

Danielle Allentuck of the Colorado Springs Gazette grabbed some interesting quotes from Jon Gray on why he chose the Rangers in free agency.

And, Grant’s notebook covers a superstitious moment for Corey Seager and a likely date with the 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani later this week.

Have a nice day!